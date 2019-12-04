Global  

Interview: Performance of "A Christmas Story" in Tupelo

Interview: Performance of 'A Christmas Story' in Tupelo

Interview: Performance of "A Christmas Story" in Tupelo

The classic Christmas tale is coming to the Lyric Theatre in downtown Tupelo.

This video aired during the noon show on Dec.

3, 2019.
Interview: Performance of "A Christmas Story" in Tupelo

Get you in the spirit for the holidays.

This memoir of growing up in the midwest in the 1940s follows nine-year-old ralphie parker in his quest to get a genuine red ryder bb gun for christmas.

Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher, and even santa claus himself at higbee's department store.

The consistent response: "you'll shoot your eye out!"

December 12-14, 2019by philip grecian based on the 1983 movie by jean shepherd, leigh brown bob clark.

