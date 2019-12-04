Interview: Performance of 'A Christmas Story' in Tupelo

Get you in the spirit for the holidays.

This memoir of growing up in the midwest in the 1940s follows nine-year-old ralphie parker in his quest to get a genuine red ryder bb gun for christmas.

Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher, and even santa claus himself at higbee's department store.

The consistent response: "you'll shoot your eye out!"

December 12-14, 2019by philip grecian based on the 1983 movie by jean shepherd, leigh brown bob clark.

Tct's christmas present to you is a christmas classic sure to get you in the spirit for the holidays.

This memoir of growing up in the midwest in the 1940s follows nine-year-old ralphie parker in his quest to get a genuine red ryder bb gun for christmas.

Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher, and even santa claus himself at higbee's department store.

The consistent response: "you'll shoot your eye out!"

December 12-14, 2019by philip grecian based on the 1983 movie by jean shepherd, leigh brown bob clark.

Tct's christmas present to you is a christmas classic sure to get you in the spirit for the holidays.

This