Politicians attend unveiling of 21 life-sized bronze elephants at Marble Arch, London

Politicians attend unveiling of 21 life-sized bronze elephants at Marble Arch, London

Children unveil a herd of 21 bronze elephants at Marble Arch in London on Wednesday (December 4).

The sculpture is the largest such depiction of an elephant herd in the world and is intended to draw attention to the plight of this species that could be extinct on current trends, by 2040.

The event was attended by Parliamentary Conservative candidate for Richmond Park and North Kingston and former Tory candidate for Mayor of London Zac Goldsmith, Author and father of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Stanley Johnson and actor Peter Egan.

Each elephant in the sculpture is modelled after a real orphaned animal currently in the care of the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

Left behind by poachers and other sources of human-wildlife conflict these animals have been raised by the trust in an effort to secure the future of the species.

The herd will be displayed until 4 December 2020.
