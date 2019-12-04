Global  

Rockets Want NBA to Act on Blown James Harden Dunk

The referees did not count Harden's breakaway dunk with 7:50 remaining in the 4th quarter against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Rockets went on to lose 135-133 in double overtime to the Spurs.

The Rockets are hopeful that the NBA will take action.

By awarding Houston the victory or replaying the final 7 minutes and 50 seconds.

He dunked it so hard that the net carried it back over the rim a second time, so in fact it did clear the net and should have been a successful field goal.

, James Capers, NBA crew chief, via statement.

It is a reviewable matter, but you have a window of 30 seconds to challenge the play during that timeout ... it elapsed, and they were not able to do it.

, James Capers, NBA crew chief, via statement.

Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said that the officials did not allow him to challenge the blown call.

I said, 'Well, I challenge that.'

Can't do that.

You know, I don't know, to answer your question.

I've got nothing.

I can't tell you.

, Houston coach Mike D'Antoni, via statement
