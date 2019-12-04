Rockets Want NBA to Act on Blown James Harden Dunk
The referees did not count Harden's breakaway dunk with 7:50 remaining in the 4th quarter against the San Antonio Spurs.
The Rockets went on to lose 135-133 in double overtime to the Spurs.
The Rockets are hopeful that the NBA will take action.
By awarding Houston the victory or replaying the final 7 minutes and 50 seconds.
He dunked it so hard that the net carried it back over the rim a second time, so in fact it did clear the net and should have been a successful field goal.
, James Capers, NBA crew chief, via statement.
It is a reviewable matter, but you have a window of 30 seconds to challenge the play during that timeout ... it elapsed, and they were not able to do it.
, James Capers, NBA crew chief, via statement.
Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said that the officials did not allow him to challenge the blown call.
I said, 'Well, I challenge that.'
Can't do that.
You know, I don't know, to answer your question.
I've got nothing.
I can't tell you.
, Houston coach Mike D'Antoni, via statement