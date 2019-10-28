This is the moment firefighters demanded crowds retreat after explosions could be heard during a fierce blaze
This is the moment firefighters demanded crowds retreat after explosions could be heard during a fierce blaze.Footage shows passersby watching as firemen tackled flames emerging from the roof of a two-storey building in Halifax, West Yorkshire, today (4).Clips taken by eyewitness Danny Akhtar, 20, show the blaze and explosions can be heard, prompting firefighters to tell the crowd to leave.West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reported injuries.Fire crews from Halifax, Illingworth, Rastrick and Odsall as well as an aerial platform unit from Huddersfield Fire Station were sent to the blaze.The fire was filmed at around 1.30pm.
