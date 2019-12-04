Global  

A perfect sunny day in South Africa turns dark and windy

A perfect sunny day turns into a dark windy day in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday (December 3).

"At around 6 pm [...] we noticed that the hills [...] were no longer visible and the sky turned brown," the filmer said.

"It was some sort of a sand storm, there was dust sand covering the area and sky."
