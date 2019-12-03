Lil Nas X bags Apple Music's most streamed song of 2019

Lil Nas X bags Apple Music's most streamed song of 2019 The singer and rapper made history when his hit single spent 19 consecutive weeks at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100, bagging Apple Music's most streamed song The list also features Post Malone and Swae Lee's track 'Sunflower' in second place, whilst Ariana Grande holds the third and fourth positions with 'Thank U, Next' and '7 Rings' respectively.

Billie Eilish rounds out the top five with 'bad guy', and the singer's album, 'When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', was named the most streamed album on the platform globally.

On the Apple Music UK streaming chart, Lil Nas X finished in second place, as he was beaten by hitmaker Lewis Capaldi.

In the list of the most streamed artists by genre on the Apple Music platform, Billie Eilish bagged the title in the alternative category, Ariana Grande won for pop, Drake won for hip-hop, Queen for rock, and BTS for K-Pop.