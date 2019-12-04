Craigslist Finally Offers An Official App

Offering your skills and services or buying a used couch from your smartphone has never been simpler.

Craigslist classifieds have been a staple of the internet since it first launched in 1995.

Surprisingly, the bare bones classified ad site hasn’t had an official app in the 24 years it has been in existence.

All that has recently changed.

According to Gizmodo, smartphone users can now download the official free iOS app.