Musk: 'Pedo Guy' Tweet An Off-The-Cuff Response To 'Contemptuous' Remarks

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrapped up two days of testimony at his defamation trial in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Musk insisted his “pedo guy” Twitter message at the heart of the case was an “off-the-cuff” insult.

According to Reuters, Musk asserts the tweet was hurriedly written in anger and not meant to be taken literally.

Musk has been sued by British cave diver Vernon Unsworth for calling him a "pedo guy" in one of a series of tweets.