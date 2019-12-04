Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Don't F--k With Cats- Hunting an Internet Killer Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
Don't F--k With Cats- Hunting an Internet Killer Trailer

Don't F--k With Cats- Hunting an Internet Killer Trailer

Don't F--k With Cats- Hunting an Internet Killer Trailer - Plot synopsis: A twisted criminal's gruesome videos drive a group of amateur online sleuths to launch a risky manhunt that pulls them into a dark underworld.

Directed by Mark Lewis release date December 18, 2019 (on Netflix)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AKA_KEVIN_ALEX

༓ＡＬＥＸＡＮＤＥ R༓ RT @netflix: A modern-day man-hunt shining a light on the pervasive power of the internet, Don’t **** With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer… 4 minutes ago

gotmestargazin

georgia 💫 @MarreKay honestly I don’t think I’ll be able to 😬 I can handle true crime and horror but even the preview made me… https://t.co/0zV3cNkMSf 6 minutes ago

GreenTwrites

❄ The Marc of Christmas ❄ If you're like me and have a fascination for true crime, the @netflix documentary 'Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an… https://t.co/f0c6C3QKuF 18 minutes ago

__hennyhardaway

Nas Ramsey △⃒⃘ ⚯͛ RT @iloveemilystone: Everyone go watch DONT F**K WITH CATS hunting an internet killer on @netflix its AMAZING 20 minutes ago

shnvllrz

Shaina Villaroza RT @CreativeArtistB: Have cops not learned that killing animals is a warning signs for budding psychopaths?! BE WARNED before watching. I h… 27 minutes ago

F_Karima_

K RT @netflix: Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer is: A) One of the most unpredictable true crime docs you’ll ever see B) Ver… 33 minutes ago

rajivnathwani

Rajiv Nathwani RT @NetflixUK: Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer is a really unpredictable, really powerful true-crime series. It's really h… 44 minutes ago

tilandjosh

tilandjosh Hey Netflix recommendation! “Don’t f**k with cats Hunting an internet Killer” It’s about a Facebook group trackin… https://t.co/gxnrbfu6kY 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.