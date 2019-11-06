Motel 6 Standoff

In a stand off that lasted several hours last night.

Police say 36 year old brandon york barricaded himself inside a room on the third floor of the motel 6 on williams street.

They say the call came in of york holding a woman against her will and keeping her in different hotels for two weeks.

Officers surrounded the hotel and were armed because the victim said york had a gun.

All the motel guests were evacuated from the building.

York was taken into custody early this morning.

He faces charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and theft over 10 thousand dollars.