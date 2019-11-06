Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Motel 6 Standoff

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Motel 6 Standoff

Motel 6 Standoff

Police say suspect in Motel 6 Standoff was holding a woman against her will for two weeks at various hotels.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Motel 6 Standoff

In a stand off that lasted several hours last night.

Police say 36 year old brandon york barricaded himself inside a room on the third floor of the motel 6 on williams street.

They say the call came in of york holding a woman against her will and keeping her in different hotels for two weeks.

Officers surrounded the hotel and were armed because the victim said york had a gun.

All the motel guests were evacuated from the building.

York was taken into custody early this morning.

He faces charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and theft over 10 thousand dollars.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police Standoff at Motel 6 [Video]Police Standoff at Motel 6

Police Standoff at Motel 6

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Escaped Monterey Jail Murder Suspect Not Found At Marina Motel 6 After Standoff, Search [Video]Escaped Monterey Jail Murder Suspect Not Found At Marina Motel 6 After Standoff, Search

A Monterey County Jail inmate made an escape from authorities for the second time this week after deputies found his motel room empty following a nearly 8 hour SWAT standoff in Marina Tuesday evening...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.