Students clear to return to West Vigo Elementary classrooms after last month's evacuation

812-232-7001.

"mold remediation" "at west vigo elementary school" proves to be successful.

"on november 15th"..

We told you that students were moved "to consolidated elementary school".

Several students and staff complained "of a cough" and "irritated eyes".

"air quality tests" revealed "3"-classrooms tested "positive" for a small amount o mold.

"today"..

"school leaders say"..

Those affected rooms show "no" signs of mold.

Over thanksgiving break..

"carpet" was replaced "with tile", "walls" were repainted, "ceiling tiles" were replaced, "air filters" were changed, and everything was scrubbed down.

"students" have been given "the all clear" to return to