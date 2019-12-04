Danica McKellar Comments On Her Reference In “Knives Out'

The actor, author, mathematician (and more!) talks about the joke in the film, “Knives Out," and what it’s like to be a pop culture icon.



Recent related videos from verified sources A Math Book Led Danica McKellar To Pitch A Hallmark Christmas Movie At “Dollywood” When one of her math books was selected to be part of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a new chapter opened for Danica McKellar. The author and actor dishes on how the charity led to her new.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 01:47Published 3 weeks ago Danica McKellar Chats About Working In The Hallmark Movie, "Christmas at Dollywood" Hallmark's "Christmas at Dollywood" follows event planner Rachel Davis (Danica McKellar) as she returns to her Tennessee hometown to take on a big job: Dollywood’s 30th Smoky Mountain Christmas.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 18:43Published 3 weeks ago