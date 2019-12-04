Festival of Trees kicks off on Wednesday

Organizers are hoping this year will top last years record breaking year.

Newswatch 2's adam schumes joins us live from the medford armory where the set up for tomorrow's gala is underway the set up for the 28th annual festival of trees is underway.

The executive director of the providence foundation told me that she calls the official start start to christmas.

There are a number of different trees to look at.

Just like this one.

This one is created by ian lambert.

He has been decorating trees here for the more than 16 years and he might never stop.

He trees is all about gnomies.

He said he put this tree together in about a week in a half.

Honestly i just hope to raise as much money as possible for them but i do it because it's good fun for the family to help somebody somewhere ian's tree is called gnomies the guardians of christmas.

He says its a history piece that gnomies used to protect the forest and the christmas spirits.

Ian's tree is one of many elaborate trees that you will see when you come down here starting tomorrow night.

Live in medford.

Adam schumes newswatch 12 you can see the trees for yourself