IWU Edges USF in Crossroads League Bout

67-58 the final.... back here in the summit city... a top 15 naia matchup at the hut between third ranked indiana wesleyan and 15th ranked saint francis... iwu jumped out to the early lead in this one... kyle mangas ahead to noah smith for two of his 16... moments later... mangas no on the first attempt... but follows his shot... the warsaw grad goes off for 28 points and nine boards... wildcats up nine...usf not going anywhere... connor lautzenheiser..

Give him the hoop and the harm..

He had 14 and 10...then... big james anderson with two of his five cuts the lead down to three... this one back and forth all night... but iwu wins a close one over the