Top 10 Worst Marvel Studios Decisions

Top 10 Worst Marvel Studios Decisions

Top 10 Worst Marvel Studios Decisions

It may seem like Marvel can do no wrong, but that is not the case.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the worst mistakes made by Marvel’s movie division, Marvel Studios.

To be clear, this means we’ll be talking about the bad moves in all Marvel movies, not just those in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Our countdown will include mistakes made in films such as “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” (2009), “Spider-Man 3” (2007) & “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014).

What do YOU think is the worst decision made by Marvel Studios?

Let us know in the comments!
It may seem like Marvel can do no wrong, but that is not the case.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the worst mistakes made by Marvel’s movie division, Marvel Studios.

To be clear, this means we’ll be talking about the bad moves in all Marvel movies, not just those in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Our countdown will include mistakes made in films such as “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” (2009), “Spider-Man 3” (2007) & “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014).

What do YOU think is the worst decision made by Marvel Studios?

Let us know in the comments!

Disagree with our rank?

Check out the voting page for this topic and have your say!

Special thanks to our user aldengarrett for suggesting this idea!




