KCMO looks to hire dozens ahead of expanded trash pickup

KANSAS CITY HASEXPANDED ITS TRASHCOLLECTION SERVICE -TY-WIDE.AND THAT CHANGE HASBENEFITS FOR K-CNEIGHBORS - AND NEWEMPLOYEES.ONLY ON 41 ACTION NEWS- REPORTER JORDANBETTS EXPLAINS WHATLED TO THIS CHANGE.JORDAN BETTS, 41 ACTIONNEWS REPORTER"Kansas City's Solid WasteDivision is changing things upin the next few months.

Theyare expanding their trash pickups to include the northernand southern parts of the city.They are hiring almost 70people and they hope youmight be the next person tohop on this truck."nats of trashRYAN CLEVENGER....RYAN CLEVENGER, WORKS FORSOLID WAST"You are watching yourmirrors, you are watching yourcamera."IS A NEW SOILD WASTEEMPLOYEE.RYAN CLEVENGER, WORKS FORSOLID WAST"I drive the trash truck.

Wepick up trash, we pick uprecycling."HIS ROLE IS NEW AS HEHELPS COLLECT IN THENORTHERN PART OFKANSAS CITY.THIS ALL STARTED LASTYEAR WITH A PICK UPPROBLEM.MICHAEL SHAW, ASSISTANT TOTHE DIRECTOR FOR PUBLICWORKS"We had some challengeswith providing on time and otask service delivery in thenorth and south zones."THE DIVISION DECIDED TOCUT TIES TOCONTRACTORS AND DO ITTHEMSELVES.MICHAEL SHAW, ASSISTANT TOTHE DIRECTOR FOR PUBLICWORKS"It was the best solution forthe city for the city to begincollecting the trash."AW SAYS IT'S A SEVENMILLION DOLLARINVESTMENT, CHEAPERTHAN CONTINUING WITHPRIVATE CONTRACTORS.THEY ARE SLOWINGADDING TRUCKS UP NORTHAND NEIGHBORS AREALREADY PLEASED.RYAN CLEVENGER, WORKS FORSOLID WASTE"We have had somcompliments.

We have hadpeople come out and they willsay they are excited we aretime regularly now."SOLID WASTE WILL HIREALMOST 70 PEOPLE FROMDRIVERS TO MAINTENANCEWORKERS.IT INCLUDESBENEFITS..EVEN ONE THATIS RARE.RYAN CLEVENGER, WORKS FORSOLID WASTE"There is a pension.

Aretirement pension.

Therenot a lot of places that havethat anymore, so that's a bigthing."CLEVENGER SAYS THISJOB NOT ONLY HELPS HIMFINANCIALLY....RYAN CLEVENGER, WORKS FORSOLID WASTE"Kind of that family feel, thatyou work as a team.

SoliWaste is always about teamwork.JORDAN BETTS 41 ACTIONNEWSWHILE SOME TRUCKS AREALREADY ON THE ROADS -ALL THE NEW ROUTESWILL START MARCH 1ST.SOLID WASTE WILL HOLD AJOB FAIR IN JANUARY.FOR MORE INFORMATIONON THAT AND THE