Nancy Drew S01E09 The Hidden Staircase

Nancy Drew 1x09 "The Hidden Staircase" Season 1 Episode 9 Promo trailer (Mid-Season Finale) - WINTER FINALE – In our winter finale, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew desperately search for George’s (Leah Lewis) missing sister, Ted (guest star Ariah Lee), whose kidnapping eerily mirrors the investigation that started Nancy’s sleuthing career.

Meanwhile, while revisiting the trauma of her past, as a means to solving the present-day mystery, Nancy finally reconnects with her father just as an escalation in the Lucy Sable investigation threatens to separate them forever.

Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star.

Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor (#109).

Original airdate 12/11/2019.
