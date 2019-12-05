Despicable Me 3 film clip - Niko Loves Margo

Despicable Me 3 film clip - Niko Loves Margo Lucy (Kristen Wiig) helps Margo (Miranda Cosgrove) get rid of a boy she doesn't like.

Plot synopsis: The mischievous Minions hope that Gru will return to a life of crime after the new boss of the Anti-Villain League fires him.

Instead, Gru decides to remain retired and travel to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time.

The reunited siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down the elusive Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who seeks revenge against the world.