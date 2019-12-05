Global  

Is Angie a Bad Mom?

After Graham gets busted bringing one of Douglas's porn magazines to school, Angie (Leighton Meester) is feeling like she's a bad mom.

Sophie (Marlow Barkley) doesn't think so -- she even says that Angie is an inspiration to her.

But it may not be in a good way.

From 'A Place Where Men Can Be Men,' season 2, episode 9 of Single Parents.

Watch Single Parents WEDNESDAY 9:30|8:30c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
