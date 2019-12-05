Dex's Investigation Leads To A Run-In with Naomi 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 02:52s - Published Dex's Investigation Leads To A Run-In with Naomi While finding out who may have a grudge against Sue Lynn (Tantoo Cardinal), Dex (Cobie Smulders) has a tense run-in with Benny's widow, Naomi. Watch 'Stumptown' WEDNESDAY 10|9c on ABC. 0

Watch full episodes of Stumptown online at ABC. Stream Dex's Investigation Leads To A Run-In with Naomi instantly.





