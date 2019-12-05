The new MINI Electric - The Getaway Car

Classic city traffic was yesterday, today we have urban driving fun which is soon to be electric in unmistakable MINI style.

The new MINI Cooper SE (combined fuel consumption: 0.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 16.8 – 14.8 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) will go on the road in spring 2020.

In the run-up to the market launch of the first all-electric production model in the 60-year history of the British brand, MINI is now presenting another video clip which illustrates the benefits of locally emissions-free mobility.

In the short film "The Getaway Car", which can be seen on the BMW Group social media channels, the new MINI Cooper SE proves to be the ideal escape vehicle from everyday city traffic.