Jaya Bachchan furious after her remark on Hyderabad assault is criticised

SP MP Jaya Bachchan got furious after she was confronted about her remark about lynching assault accused persons.

She told a journalist that she was so agitated about the criticism that she is afraid "she might even hit" the people standing before her.
