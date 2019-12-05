Global  

Vlogger films himself ascending tower in Sri Lanka which is 3567ft above sea level

This is the moment a travel vlogger got himself into a tight squeeze as he ascended the spiral staircase of the ancient Ambuluwawa Tower in Sri Lanka.
This is the moment a travel vlogger got himself into a tight squeeze as he ascended the spiral staircase of the ancient Ambuluwawa Tower in Sri Lanka.

Standing on the peak of an isolated mountain at a staggering 3567ft above sea level the elegant Ambuluwawa Tower is a mind-blowing spectacle situated in Gampola, Sri Lanka.

The perilous journey to the top of the structure requires a trek up a narrow spiral staircase barely big enough for one person.

This footage was filmed on October 28.




