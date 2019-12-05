holiday shipping

Reindeer, and delivers packages all over the world for christmas.

It sounds like a holiday miracle... but the reality is his helpers are working every day to guarantee your presents get to your loved ones on time.

Abc36's alexus larson introduces us to some every day elves.

### it's like its own holiday workshop.

"it's like jenga.

We play jenga everyday."

You have the workers... the toys... and the boxes to send gifts... except this isn't the north pole... and these aren't elves... but they are the people getting packages to you for the holidays.

Jodie culver works at the ups store... and says right now... it's busy with people trying to get their gifts sent.

"it's been really crazy.

It really started like the week of thanksgiving."

Ups calls it their peak season... the time between thanksgiving and christmas.

The company expects to deliver an average of 32 million packages each day.

"are we shipping something out today?"

Culver says now is the best time to send your packages if you want them there by christmas.

She says december 19th is the last day to get it there on time with standard shipping.

"come in right now!"

Her advice... put wrapped presents in a box so they'll stay safe.

If you're using your own box... make sure you put bubblewrap around your gift.

"don't use duct tape, don't use painters tape, those don't hold your boxes well."

Culver says..

Even though it's busy... she's having fun because she's making someone's christmas special.

Reporting in lexington, alexus larson, abc36