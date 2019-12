Online enrollment begins for KCPS signature schools 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:09s - Published Online enrollment begins for KCPS signature schools Online enrollment for Kansas City Public Schools' signature schools began Thursday. The district moved to online enrollment from paper a few years ago to make the process more "equitable" and "efficient for our families." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Online enrollment begins for KCPS signature schools TODAY -- PARENTS IN THEKANSAS CITY PUBLICSCHOOL DISTRICT WILLBEGIN THINKING ABOUTNEXT SCHOOL YEAR.ONLINE ENROLLMENT FORTHE DISTRICT'SSIGNATURE SCHOOLSBEGINS IN ABOUT 25MINUTES.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER RAE DANIEL ISLIVE AT THE BOARD OFEDUCATION WITH HOWYOU CAN APPLY.THIRD YEAR WITH THEENROLLMENT PROCESSHAVE YOU SEEN IT GROW?ONCE PARENTS ENROLLTHEN WHAT HAPPENWHAT ARE THE NEXTSTEPS?RAE LIDISCUSS WHEN THEOFFICE WILL BE OPEN TOASSISTTHANKS, RAE.PARENTS CAN LEARNMORE ABOUT SCHOOLS INTHE DISTRICT SIMPLY BYJOINING A TOUR.THE DISTRICT WILL HOSTIT'S NEXT SCHOOL TOURON DECEMBER 17TH.PARENTS WILL VISIT ONESIGNATURE SCHOOL ANDTHREE NEIGHBORHOODSCHOOLS.YOU CAN SIGN UP ONLINE.WE'VE PROVIDED THATLINK IN THE WEBLINKSSECTION





