California man documents moment he finds bear living in his laundry room

Footage, recorded on July 3rd in Apex, captures the moment a California man found a bear broke into his laundry room.

According to reports, the bear ripped up some of the ceiling and knocked over the washing machine, causing water to flood into the room.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office and the Ophir Hills Fire Department were able to set the unharmed bear free.