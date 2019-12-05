Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

California man documents moment he finds bear living in his laundry room

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
California man documents moment he finds bear living in his laundry room

California man documents moment he finds bear living in his laundry room

Footage, recorded on July 3rd in Apex, captures the moment a California man found a bear broke into his laundry room.

According to reports, the bear ripped up some of the ceiling and knocked over the washing machine, causing water to flood into the room.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office and the Ophir Hills Fire Department were able to set the unharmed bear free.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.