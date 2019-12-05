Lost in Space Season 2 on Netflix - Official Final Trailer

Check out the official final trailer for the Netflix series Lost in Space Season 2 starring Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Ignacio Serricchio, Taylor Russell, Maxwell Jenkins, Parker Posey and Mina Sundwall!

Release Date: December 24, 2019 on Netflix Lost in Space is a science fiction television series and is a reimagining of the 1965 series of the same name (itself a reimagining of the 1812 novel The Swiss Family Robinson), following the adventures of a family of space colonists whose spaceship veers off course.