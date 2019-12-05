Global  

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Announce Tour Stop In Philadelphia

Some of the world’s most iconic rock legends are coming to Philly next year!

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, along with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, are hitting the road for “The Stadium Tour.” Katie Johnston reports.
