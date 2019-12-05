Global  

Daniel Craig helps unveil the new James Bond 007 watch

The actor helped design the timepiece which will be featured in the movie "No Time to Die."
STORY: Daniel Craig helped unveil the latest Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition watch in New York on Wednesday (December 04).

The timepiece will be featured in the upcoming Bond film, "No Time to Die." Craig helped design the watch by suggesting "vintage touches and colors to give the watch a unique edge." James Bond has been wearing Omega watches in all the films since 1995.

The 25th Bond movie sees Daniel Craig reprise his role of secret agent 007 for the fifth time.

"No Time to Die" will be released in UK cinemas on April 2, 2020, and on April 8 in the U.S. (Production by Alicia Powell)




