Gopher Football Head Coach P.J. Fleck Named 2019 Big Ten Coach Of The Year on December 5, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:22s - Published Gopher Football Head Coach P.J. Fleck Named 2019 Big Ten Coach Of The Year Minnesota football head coach P.J. Fleck was named the 2019 Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year on Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports. 0

