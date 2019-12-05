Deadly house fire investigation

Good afternoon..

I'm alyssa martin... crews responded to the fire near maben last night... as wtva's nicole dantzler shows us... the investigation now focuses on how that deadly fire started.

((pkg)) though the smoke has cleared, charred remants of a house in oktibbeha county still remains..

Last night a house fire broke out here behind me and killed one person.

This is what the scene looks like now..

((vo)) the state fire marshals office is on the scene taking pictures and evaluating the damage as they search for the cause of the fire.

County fire coordinator kirk rosenhan said the fire happened last night around 11 p-m on sturgis maben road.

Deputy coroner billy miller identified the victim as 56 year old jeff yeatman.

Miller could not say what the cause of death is but did say an autopsy will performed in pearl.

((tag)) i spoke with one person from the fire marshals office and they said they could not comment about the fire but will send out a press release.

People on the scene did not want to go on camera but did say its a hard time for loved ones to deal with right now.

For now in oktibbeha county nicole dantzler wtva nine news.

