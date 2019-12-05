Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Deadly house fire investigation

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Deadly house fire investigationOne killed in house fire
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Deadly house fire investigation

Good afternoon..

I'm alyssa martin... crews responded to the fire near maben last night... as wtva's nicole dantzler shows us... the investigation now focuses on how that deadly fire started.

Std."

((pkg)) though the smoke has cleared, charred remants of a house in oktibbeha county still remains..

Last night a house fire broke out here behind me and killed one person.

This is what the scene looks like now..

((vo)) the state fire marshals office is on the scene taking pictures and evaluating the damage as they search for the cause of the fire.

County fire coordinator kirk rosenhan said the fire happened last night around 11 p-m on sturgis maben road.

Deputy coroner billy miller identified the victim as 56 year old jeff yeatman.

Miller could not say what the cause of death is but did say an autopsy will performed in pearl.

((tag)) i spoke with one person from the fire marshals office and they said they could not comment about the fire but will send out a press release.

People on the scene did not want to go on camera but did say its a hard time for loved ones to deal with right now.

For now in oktibbeha county nicole dantzler wtva nine news.

Stinger clouds cover the viewing area today here's a look live from our tupelo towercam..




You Might Like


Tweets about this

edgallekfox8

Ed Gallek Parma Hts Police say the cause of the deadly house explosion/fire on saturday is still under investigation 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

House Fire Claims Lives Of 3 Children [Video]House Fire Claims Lives Of 3 Children

CBS4's Carey Codd reports on the fire that broke out at a home in the 3600 block of NW 18th Terrace.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:55Published

NW Miami House Fire Leaves 3 Children Dead [Video]NW Miami House Fire Leaves 3 Children Dead

CBS4's Joan Murray reports on the tragic incident at a home in the 3600 block of NW 18th Terrace.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.