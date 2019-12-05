|
With Student Loan Debt At An All-Time High, Some Students Worry About Post-Grad Life With Loans
Student loan debt has reached an all-time high of $1.48 trillion as of June 2019, and is expected to increase, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Katie Johnston reports.
