Dozens Of Latin Kings Gang Members Arrested In Massachusetts 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:53s - Published WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports. WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this NBC 10 WJAR The meeting comes after the FBI announced the arrests of dozens of members and associates of the Latin Kings in New… https://t.co/6dKekSPxyV 4 days ago Buddybud 🆘 RT @anesam98: Does Trump love gangsters? Are public servants who arrested this crew "scum"??? POTUS calls FBI "scum" at PA brownshirt rally… 6 days ago Anesa Miller Does Trump love gangsters? Are public servants who arrested this crew "scum"??? POTUS calls FBI "scum" at PA browns… https://t.co/ynwlJ67rYr 6 days ago