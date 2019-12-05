Hunter Biden Paid Strippers To Use Sex Toys On Him

Hunter Biden's private life has become an episode of Jerry Springer or Maury Povich.

Crack binges, sordid affairs, DNA tests, paternity suits, strippers, and that's just for starters.

The NY Pots reports Biden spent several thousand dollars at a Manhattan strip club during a pair of visits.

It's alleged that a strip club staffer ran to buy a sex toy so strippers could use it on Hunter.

The incident happened at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club NYC in Hell’s Kitchen about a year ago.