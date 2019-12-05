AOC Lied About Fast-Tracking HIV Drug

Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez falsely claimed that she fast-tracked the arrival of life-saving HIV drugs to the market.

She took credit for a corporate decision made four years before she was elected to Congress.

AOC said she "took on Big Pharma" with "colleagues in hearings that brought PrEP generic a year early." In fact, Gilead, the company behind PrEP had reached an agreement back in 2014.

They allowed a generic version of the drug to come to market a year early.