U.S. Vaping-Related Deaths Rise To 48

Reuters reports U.S. health officials have reported one new case and one more death.

Both accounts stem from a respiratory illness tied to vaping, taking the total death toll to 48.

As of Dec.

4, 2019, there were 2,291 cases of hospitalized cases reported to the CDC.

This encompasses a variety of illnesses associated with the use of e-cigarettes and vaping products.

Last month, U.S. officials found Vitamin E acetate in all lung samples from 29 patients.

It is believed to be used as a cutting agent in illicit vaping products containing marijuana components.

CDC has called Vitamin E acetate as a “chemical of concern”.