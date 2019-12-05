Santa Jaws! Divers Don Santa Suits to Put Christmas Tree in Shark Aquarium

Looks like Santa Claus has turned into Scuba-Claus! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

The Paris Aquarium Is Offering Kids A Merry Fishmas With a Diving Santa Claus The french are getting very creative when it comes to teaching kids about climate change but keeping with the spirit of the holidays. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:04Published 3 weeks ago