Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Apple Reportedly Paid $25 Million for Billie Eilish Documentary

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Apple Reportedly Paid $25 Million for Billie Eilish Documentary

Apple Reportedly Paid $25 Million for Billie Eilish Documentary

Apple Reportedly Paid $25 Million for Billie Eilish Documentary .

According to 'Billboard,' the tech giant paid for the rights to stream the film on Apple TV+.

The documentary follows the pop star after the release of her debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

Directed by R.J.

Cutler, the film will feature behind-the-scenes footage of Eilish in public and private moments.

Apple has previously released music-centric documentaries on their Music platform.

Eilish’s record label, Interscope, co-produced the film, which is expected for release in 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Studio987Rec

sᴛᴜᴅɪᴏ 9:87 ʀᴇᴄᴏʀᴅɪɴɢs ® #Rihanna Documentary Fetches Reported $25 Million from Amazon #Amazon has reportedly paid $25 million for a docume… https://t.co/vDuAqkQetE 3 days ago

cdialo

C. Dialo Reece Apple reportedly paid $20 million for 'The Banker,' release in doubt https://t.co/UOOa2Z56Mc 3 days ago

thejasminebrand

theJasmineBRAND.com All #Rihanna sees is dollar signs as of late! Amazon reportedly paid a whopping $25 million for a documentary featu… https://t.co/nVh7jLG4Mt 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.