Apple Reportedly Paid $25 Million for Billie Eilish Documentary

Apple Reportedly Paid $25 Million for Billie Eilish Documentary .

According to 'Billboard,' the tech giant paid for the rights to stream the film on Apple TV+.

The documentary follows the pop star after the release of her debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

Directed by R.J.

Cutler, the film will feature behind-the-scenes footage of Eilish in public and private moments.

Apple has previously released music-centric documentaries on their Music platform.

Eilish’s record label, Interscope, co-produced the film, which is expected for release in 2020