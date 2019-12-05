Apple Reportedly Paid $25 Million for Billie Eilish Documentary
Apple Reportedly Paid $25 Million
for Billie Eilish Documentary .
According to 'Billboard,' the
tech giant paid for the rights to
stream the film on Apple TV+.
The documentary follows the pop star
after the release of her debut album,
‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.
Directed by R.J.
Cutler, the film will
feature behind-the-scenes footage of
Eilish in public and private moments.
Apple has previously released
music-centric documentaries
on their Music platform.
Eilish’s record label, Interscope,
co-produced the film, which is
expected for release in 2020