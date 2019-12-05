Celtics Spread Holiday Cheer At Boston Children's Hospital 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:37s - Published Celtics Spread Holiday Cheer At Boston Children's Hospital The Boston Celtics paid their annual holiday visit to Boston Children's Hospital, complete with Tacko Fall in an elf hat. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this