Lost in Space Season 2 Trailer

Lost in Space Season 2 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family (Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall) is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world.

But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, light-years from their original destination.

Stranded along with the Robinsons are two outsiders who find themselves thrown together by circumstance and a mutual knack for deception.

The unsettlingly charismatic Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) is a master manipulator with an inscrutable end game.

And the roguish, but inadvertently charming Don West (Ignacio Serricchio) is a highly-skilled, blue-collar contractor, who had no intention of joining the colony, let alone crash landing on a lost planet.

Starring Maxwell Jenkins, Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Parker Posey, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Ignacio Serricchio, Raza Jaffrey release date December 24, 2019 (on Netflix)