Lost in Space Season 2 Trailer

Lost in Space Season 2 Trailer

Lost in Space Season 2 Trailer

Lost in Space Season 2 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family (Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall) is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world.

But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, light-years from their original destination.

Stranded along with the Robinsons are two outsiders who find themselves thrown together by circumstance and a mutual knack for deception.

The unsettlingly charismatic Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) is a master manipulator with an inscrutable end game.

And the roguish, but inadvertently charming Don West (Ignacio Serricchio) is a highly-skilled, blue-collar contractor, who had no intention of joining the colony, let alone crash landing on a lost planet.

Starring Maxwell Jenkins, Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Parker Posey, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Ignacio Serricchio, Raza Jaffrey release date December 24, 2019 (on Netflix)
Recent related videos from verified sources

Avenue 5 Trailer - HBO [Video]Avenue 5 Trailer - HBO

Avenue 5 Season 1 Trailer - HBO Can’t spell space without spa. From Veep creator Armando Iannucci, Avenue 5 lifts off January 19 on HBO. #HBO #Avenue5 #Avenue5HBO

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:52Published

Lost in Space Season 2 on Netflix - Official Final Trailer [Video]Lost in Space Season 2 on Netflix - Official Final Trailer

Check out the official final trailer for the Netflix series Lost in Space Season 2 starring Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Ignacio Serricchio, Taylor Russell, Maxwell Jenkins, Parker Posey and Mina..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:33Published

