Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Flashback: ‘Property Brothers’

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 04:33s - Published < > Embed
Flashback: ‘Property Brothers’

Flashback: ‘Property Brothers’

As we continue to celebrate our 15th season, we take a look back at our time spent with “Property Brothers” twins Drew and Jonathan Scott.

Over the past eight years, this duo has achieved some pretty remarkable things, and we love that we’ve been with them every step of the way.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.