Lea Michele Goes Over "Christmas in the City," Her First Holiday Album

Since making her Broadway debut at just eight years old in "Les Misérables," Lea Michele has continued to be a powerhouse in all shes takes on.

The acclaimed actress, singer and author recently released her first-ever holiday album, "Christmas in The City." Inspired by her fond memories of growing up in New York City, Michele has captured the unique magic of the city’s holiday spirit throughout the 11-track collection.