Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lea Michele Goes Over "Christmas in the City," Her First Holiday Album

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 29:20s - Published < > Embed
Lea Michele Goes Over 'Christmas in the City,' Her First Holiday Album

Lea Michele Goes Over "Christmas in the City," Her First Holiday Album

Since making her Broadway debut at just eight years old in "Les Misérables," Lea Michele has continued to be a powerhouse in all shes takes on.

The acclaimed actress, singer and author recently released her first-ever holiday album, "Christmas in The City." Inspired by her fond memories of growing up in New York City, Michele has captured the unique magic of the city’s holiday spirit throughout the 11-track collection.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sharondewolf

Sharon Lea Michele Goes Over "Christmas in the City," Her First Holiday Album https://t.co/qkQU0umqEc via @YouTube This… https://t.co/nNxfT6iT6w 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.