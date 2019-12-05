Global  

'Wicked' film, a song that describes her life, and her favorite role -- Kristin Chenoweth answers your social media questions

Kristin Chenoweth reveals who she would like to take over the part of Glinda in the film adaptation of 'Wicked.'

Plus, her favorite role of all time and the song that best describes her life right now.
