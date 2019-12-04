Global  

GRAND ISLE movie clip - Basement - Nicolas Cage

GRAND ISLE movie clip - Basement - Nicolas Cage

GRAND ISLE movie clip - Basement - Nicolas Cage

In Grand Isle, “Walter (Nicolas Cage) and his neglected wife lure a young man into their Victorian home to escape a hurricane.

When the man is charged with murder by Det.

Jones (Kelsey Grammar), he must reveal the couple’s wicked secrets to save himself.”
