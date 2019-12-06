Peerless Goes Green

A fort scott business has been nationally recognized for going green.

Koam's mike mahoney toured the peerless products plant, to learn why the company is being honored by "u-s glass" magazine for its environmentally friendly practices.

The way fort scott, kansas's peerless products produces architectural grade windows and doors has earned it a 2019 green award from "u-s glass, metal and glazing" magazine --- and employees are taking notice.

"we are very conscious of the environment and we try to produce less waste materials, and when we do something that earns an award, that's just fantastic."

Peerless was picked because of the way they run their plant.

The facility is dedicated to recycling every bit of aluminum waste that's a byproduct of their manufacturing process.

"right off the press, there's gonna be scrap.

That immediately in that mill finish will get sent back to be recycled."

And peerless's aluminum also finds its way into peerless offices, in the form of in-house made desks.

"of course it helps that we can extrude our own metal, so we'll cut a dye in any shape we want, and then we've got some good engineering folks that have designed a desk."

The biggest effort towards the company's dedication to going green can be seen in a switch they made, from a wet paint line to a vetical powder coat line.

"with our new line, it is an environmentall friendly line, the chemicals that were using have been engineered in a different way, that once they're used, they go back through the water treatment plant, and can be sent down through the drain and back into the environment."

That's just a small list of the changes peerless has made over the years, but they say going green is ultimately good for their bottom line, and the right thing to do.

In fort scott, kansas, mike mahoney koam news.

Dowe: the peerless products plant manager says the company is currently looking into the installation of solar panels for its plants.

Dowe: