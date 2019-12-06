FRANZ WILDFIRE FUNDING

Washington's commissioner of public lands stopped in kennewick today...to talk about her recent wildfire funding proposal.

While here she got to take a tour of one of benton county fire district one's stations.

Commissioner franz announced the wildfire funding proposal in seattle on monday.

It would create a 63-million-dollar per year fund... that would be used for a variety of things, with two specific focuses: restoring forest health... and giving fire crews the resources needed to keep fires small.

(hilary: this would bring in the air assets for us to be able to have a stronger initial attack in all the corners that we're seeing wildfires happen."lonnie: "going back to the mid-90s... the closest air craft was in deer park...and there was one, and so we've advanced beyond there and want to continue to improve the resource availability.") continue to improve the beyond there and want to and so we've advanced beyond there and want to continue to improve the resource availability.") the money would come from a surcharge on car and home insurance premiums...which franz says would be around 1- dollar per household on average.

The proposal is expected to be presented in the next legislative session which starts