10 WWII Vet

A world war two veteran from the magnolia state is laid to rest today.

Captain charles hull spent 4 years serving and protecting our country in the army air force.

Today family members and friends gathered to honor and celebrate his life.

Our quentin smith was at the service, he joins us live in the studio.

Scott, captain hull is a decorated world war two bomber pilot.

He completed more than two dozen missions during the war.

The 98 year old passed away this past friday.

Although he's gone, family and friends say the service he gave to this country and his community will never be forgotten.

Bidding farewell to a hero.

"he was incredible man.

Very generous, very loving, very brave."

With heavy hearts... family members and friends said one last goodbye to captain charles hull the winona man loved flying aircraft, and that passion is what led him to join the air force... "he flew the 25 bombing missions, he was a bomber pilot, over germany.

They were successful missions because he came back to be with us and live to 98.

He was awarded the distinguished flying across and air medal for all of that bravery and success he had with that."

Captain hull spent a total of four years in the military and loved what he did.

However, his niece, sandra hull inman says he wasn't too quick to reflect on his time in the military.

"he would get emotional and stuff about it.

And we thought he just had ptsd.

I asked him one day i said, why do you get emotional and start crying when we're taking about the war.

He said, well it's becausei lost so many of my friends."

She says the war had a big impact on her uncle and which led to him retiring from the military.

He went on to became a successful business man in his hometown of winona.

But when asked what she'll miss most about her uncle, hull says it's the quality time that the two always shared..

"he loves football and he liked sec football, so i would go and watch the football games with him every saturday on tv and we'd talk about football, and we'd pull for certain teams that i won't mention right now, but he really enjoyed the football and that's what i'm really going to miss about him is watching football with him.

Nat there was a flyover for the captain during his burial ceremony.

He traveled to all 50 states and to 74 different countries and crossed the artic circled four times.

After proudly serving his country... family members say the decorated veteran can finally rest in peace "he's my hero, and who wouldn't be a hero that did what he did in the war."

In 2016 the state legislature commended hull with a resolution recognizing him for his achievements.

In 2016 the state legislature commended hull with a resolution recognizing him for his achievements.