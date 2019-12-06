Spokane Police at scene of crash and possible shooting on lower South Hill

Breaking news out of east central spokane where police are investigating a shooting, which happened moments after a hit-and-run-crash.

Thanks for staying up with us, this is nightside, i'm aaron luna.

Police raced to 8th and thor, a few blocks away from underhill park.

Kyle simchuk has the latest details from the scene.

20:41:21 kyle simchuk 0-13 police say this white pick-up truck you are about to see blew through a stop sign near thor and 8th and t-boned a small sedan, as soon as that crash happened at least two people inside that pick-up truck bailed out, and then police got a call about a shooting."

:1320:11:06 "obviously a very odd thing to happen after a crash."

:03a smashed up pickup, and a crinkled sedan in the next yard over.

20:12:10 22-28 "unfortunately the person in the car was injured, fortunately the injuries are not substantial, but they were injured.

They'll be seeking treatment at a later time."

:08 the car t-boned by this pickup 3 truck which went through the stop sign at 8th and thor.

20:11:35"the occupants of the truck took off running for an unknown reason at this point, we don't know why."

:05moments later -- gunshots followed.

20:11:51"possibly one of the occupants from the truck was found in somebody's yard, and confronted, and then shots were fired."

:05police don't know if those gunshots came from the suspects, or a homeowner.

So far -- no injuries have been reported.

Thor and ray were blocked on and off for roughly an hour as police investigated.

The suspects inside the truck are still on the run.

20:12:40"there's a possibility that there was a black sedan involved with the truck as well so any information on either vehicle or their occupants would be great."

:0620:41:41 106-s "traffic is back to normal here tonight at thor and 8th, police are still trying to piece together what exactly happened.

They are asking witnesses to call crime check at 456-2233.

Reporting in spokane tonight kyle simchuk 4 news nightside."