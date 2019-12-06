Global  

Lee Canyon to open soon for 2019-20 season

The ski and snowboard resort just outside of the Las Vegas valley is set to open for the 2019-2020 season very soon.

Lee Canyon and its Hillside Lodge open on Dec.

14 after closing down for months of renovations.
FOR THE SEASON..NEXT SATURDAY!

ALSO OPENING ONDECEMBER 14-TH..IS THE RESORT'S NEW HILLSIDELODGE.LIFTS START RUNNING AT 9A-M..AND LEE CANYON EXPECTS BOTH THEBLUEBIRD AND RABIT PEAK CHAIRSTO BE RUNNING.SO FAR THIS YEAR...LEE CANYON HAS RECEIVED 43INCHES OF SNOW.SEASON PASSES AND LIFT TICKETSARE AVAILABLE ONLINE.IT APPEARS O-J SIMPSON ISENJOYING HIS TIME....




