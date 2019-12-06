What you need to know: Dec. 5

Breaking news this morning- house speaker nancy pelosi has announced that the house is in the process of drafting articles of impeachment.

The facts are uncontested: the president abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security, by withholding military aid and a crucial oval office meeting, in exchange for an announcement of an investigation into his political rival.

We will be following this closely in order to bring you the latest information.

The announcement comes a day after four law professors testified before the house judiciary committee about the constitutional origins of impeachment.

Three witnesses, invited by the democrats, testified that president trump's attempts to pressure ukraine are grounds for impeachment.

The lone republican witness argued democrats have gotten ahead of themselves.

The judiciary committee is expected to hold more public hearings before potentially drafting articles of impeachment.

This morning police are looking for a motive after an active duty u.s. sailor opened fire on three civilian employees in pearl harbor hawaii, killing two before taking his own life.

The attack happened at a shipyard just across from the pearl harbor national memorial.

Police are trying to find out where the shooter obtained the gun.

Pg&e may be one step closer to reaching a settlement agreement with wildfire victims. bloomberg news is reporting the utility is hammering out final details of a close to 13.5 billion dollar payout to victims. the financial newspapers say pg&e would pay half in cash..

With a lump sum up front... and the rest in stock, paid out over 18 months.

The newspapers says no final agreement has been reached.

### happening today... california's insurance commissioner will be taking up the issue of homeowner insurance...and wildfires.

Citing the number of homeowner insurance non- renewals happening around the state, the commissioner is expected to announce a number of actions to help people find... and kee* their insurance.

The meeting is today - in oakland, but it will be live streamed on several social media platforms. visit our website, action news now.com, to find a link to that information.### a threatened lawsuit is bringing big changes to oroville voters.

The city council on tuesday approved district voting... now, city council candidates will have to live in the district they campaign for... and voters can only vote for candidates in their district: the next step is for city council to hire a demographer... and they will evaluate the different ethnic groups in the city to determine even representation throughout the ciyt### happening today- the paradise town council will hold a news conference to provide updates on the town's recovery.

Council members, disaster recovery managers, school officials, and the paradise irrigation district will all be at the conference.

That meeting is at two p-m at paradise town hall.

### cal trans is preparing to move forward on the second phase of safety improvements for highway 70 south of oroville.

An open house is planned for next wednesday, so people can give input on the project.

The plan calls for widening the highway between east gridley road and the butte-yuba county line.

The 50 million collar peoject also calls for wider shoulders, turn lane improvements and a new southbound bridge.

